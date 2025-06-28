Islami Andolan presses 16-point demand, seeks local polls before nat’l vote

Islami Andolan Bangladesh on Saturday unveiled a 16-point declaration at a grand rally in Suhrawardy Udyan, calling for sweeping state reforms, the introduction of a proportional representation system, and urgent local government elections ahead of the next national polls.

Presided over by Islami Andolan Ameer Mufti Rezaul Karim, the rally demanded that local elections at all tiers be held under a non-partisan caretaker framework before the national election to ensure fairness. They also urged for a constitutional guarantee that future local polls will always take place under such neutral oversight.

Among its key demands, the party called for restoring “absolute trust and faith in Almighty Allah” as a fundamental state principle in the Constitution, alongside equality, human dignity, and social justice. Islami Andolan argued that Islam is the safeguard of Bangladesh’s sovereignty and this must be constitutionally acknowledged.

The party pressed for urgent structural reforms to prevent future authoritarianism and the misuse of state power by corrupt or violent elements. They demanded reorganisation of the administration to guarantee a level playing field for elections and accountability for crimes committed by what they termed the “fallen fascist regime.”

They also called for vigorous diplomatic efforts to repatriate fugitive criminals and visible action to recover siphoned-off wealth.

On electoral reform, Islami Andolan proposed introducing a proportional representation system for both proposed chambers of parliament. They further urged the declaration of a July Charter next month to fulfill the aspirations of last year’s July uprising and build a corruption-free, equitable Bangladesh.

In a strong warning, the party stated that announcing a national election schedule without first ensuring equal opportunities for all parties — and under any pressure from domestic or foreign actors — would not be acceptable.

Other demands included publishing all agreements signed with India and revoking any deemed contrary to national interests, disqualifying corrupt individuals, loan defaulters and terrorists from elections, and ensuring the prompt withdrawal of politically motivated or false cases. They also called for effective measures to stop extortion, terrorism, bribery, harassment and mob violence.

Islami Andolan proposed forming a united alliance of patriotic and Islamic forces to defeat corrupt and violent groups in the upcoming national election. They emphasised that only by embracing the enlightened ideals of Islam at all levels of the state could Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty, communal harmony, and progress be secured.

The rally saw participation from a broad spectrum of political, religious and social figures, including Gobinda Chandra Pramanik of Hindu Mahajot, Dayal Kumar Barua of Bodhigyan Bhabanakendra, Nirmol Rosario of the Bangladesh Christian Association, Professor Mujibur Rahman and Professor Mia Golam Porwar from Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Maulana Musa bin Izhar of Nezame Islam Party, Nurul Haque Nur of Gono Odhikar Parishad, and Mojibur Rahman Manju of the AB Party.

Through this wide coalition, Islami Andolan signaled a push to forge broader unity in what it describes as a decisive battle for Bangladesh’s democratic future and Islamic values.