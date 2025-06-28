Jamaat announces program marking July Uprising anniversary

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a month-long programme to the anniversary of the student-led uprising in July. The party’s Secretary General, Mia Golam Porwar, unveiled the program at a press conference held Saturday at Jamaat’s central office in Moghbazar, Dhaka.

According to the schedule, nationwide prayers will takek place on July 1 for those who were martyred, injured, or permanently disabled during the uprising. From July 2 to 4, food will be given to the poor, underprivileged, and orphans. Between July 8 and 15, party leaders will meet with the victims’ families to offer prayers and have discussions.

On July 16, a memorial discussion in honor of Shaheed Abu Sayeed will take place in Rangpur. A key event in the program is the national rally planned for July 19 at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka. Jamaat will advocate for its seven-point demand at this rally.

The party’s Ameer is expected to join a special event with the martyrs’ families on the same day.

From July 20 to 24, Jamaat will hold a series of seminars and symposiums focused on the main goals of the uprising and the public expectations that followed. Documentary screenings and cultural events will occur from July 25 to 28, while discussion forums led by women and students are set for July 29 and 30.

On August 1, the party will launch the English and Arabic translations of a commemorative publication about the uprising’s martyrs at a national seminar. A photo exhibition will continue through August 3. On August 5, Jamaat will organize mass processions across the country, followed by more discussion meetings starting August 6.

Assistant Secretary General Ehsanul Mahbub Zobayer and Executive Council Member Motiur Rahman Akand were also at the press conference.