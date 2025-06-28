No conspiracy can succeed if spirit of July lives on: Sarjis

Sarjis Alam, the Northern Regional Coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP), stated that no conspiracy or propaganda can derail the nation as long as the spirit of the July uprising remains strong.

He asserted that no fascist force can rise if the people stay united.

He made the remarks while speaking at a mass rally organized by Islami Andolan Bangladesh at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Saturday.

“Temporary differences may arise among us, but we will resolve those through unity,” Sarjis said.

“There is no disagreement about the need for reforms and justice. To ensure true representation of the people in parliament, we must seriously consider introducing a proportional representation (PR) system.”

He also emphasized the need for responsible political engagement, stating, “Leaders must lead by example. While political gatherings are a democratic right, we must avoid causing public inconvenience.”

During his speech, Sarjis Alam alleged that during the July uprising, individuals faced targeted killings based solely on their appearance, including those with beards or wearing religious attire.