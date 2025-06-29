BNP promises 1cr jobs in 18 months if elected: Amir Khosru

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday pledged that his party would create employment for one crore people within 18 months if voted to power, giving special emphasis to the information technology sector.

Speaking at Sylhet Business Dialogue held at Jalalabad Gas Auditorium, Khosru said youths with at least an SSC qualification would be offered jobs in IT to help drive rapid economic growth. The event brought together local business leaders to discuss the region’s economic hurdles, prospects, and the broader national outlook.

Khosru, a former commerce minister, underscored the need to insulate business from political interference and to break what he described as a cycle of fascist control over commerce. “A BNP government will begin work on strengthening trade and business from day one—there will be no delay,” he assured.

He also outlined plans to boost investment in agriculture, with an eye on developing export markets for Bangladeshi produce.

Criticising the government’s economic track record, Khosru said the creativity that once defined Bangladesh’s economy had been stifled over the past 17 years. “The people’s mindset has changed; politics cannot go on in the old ways anymore,” he noted.

The discussion was chaired by BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Khandaker Abdul Muktadir and jointly moderated by Metropolitan BNP Vice-President Barrister Riasad Azim and Treasurer Enamul Kuddus Chowdhury.