Govt amends CrPC to curb arbitrary arrests, false cases: Asif Nazrul

In a major effort to reduce harassment from arbitrary arrests and false cases, the government has approved changes to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy following a meeting of the Advisory Council, Law Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul made the announcement on Sunday.

Nazrul acknowledged that longstanding concerns over false case filing and “case trading” — where large numbers of individuals are named in a case without proper evidence, often for financial or political gain.

“Even our own government has faced issues with false accusations and the misuse of legal procedures. That’s why, after discussions with various groups, we’ve introduced a major amendment to the CrPC,” he stated.

With the new provision, a Police Commissioner, Superintendent of Police (SP), or an equivalent official may ask for a preliminary investigation report from an investigating officer. If a magistrate finds that there is not enough evidence or witness testimony against certain individuals, he or she can remove those names from the list of accused before a trial.

However, if credible evidence comes up later, investigators can add those individuals back into the final charge sheet.

Nazrul stressed that this reform aims to protect innocent people from unnecessary legal harassment while allowing investigations to proceed without hindrance.

“We hope this step will greatly reduce false accusations and shield citizens from exploitation related to cases and arrests. It won’t stop investigations. Instead, it ensures that only those with real evidence against them will face trial,” he added.

The Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam, was also present during the announcement.