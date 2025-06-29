Prime accused among 5 arrested over Muradnagar rape

Police in early Sunday arrested the main accused in the rape case involving an expatriate’s wife at her father’s home in Cumilla’s Muradnagar upazila.

Prime accused Fazar Ali Fazar, 36, was arrested from the capital’s Sayedabad area at 5AM.

Meanwhile, during overnight drives at different places in Cumilla, police arrested four more people involved in the incident, Muradnagar Police Station OC Jahidur Rahman confirmed.

According to police and locals, after the incident Fazar Ali was caught and beaten by local people but he managed to flee.

Shortly after the incident, some people who were present at the scene, recording the video of the incident and circulated it on social media, prompting outrage and concern over the violation of decency and privacy.

Getting information, a team from Muradnagar Police Station rushed to the spot.

Based on a written complaint filed by the victim, a case was lodged under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

At night on Thursday (June 26), Fazar Ali, neighbour of the victim, entered the house of breaking the door open. The woman’s parents and her two children were not at home at that time.

Fazar Ali then raped the woman, 21, belonging to Hindu community, at knife point, it was learnt.

A video of the survivor was also recorded and later circulated on social media.