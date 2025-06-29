Prof Yunus celebrates birthday with global social business family

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Saturday celebrated his birthday with the global social business family by joining the participants of the 15th Social Business Day-2025 online.

“A perfect ending to the 15th Social Business Day-2025,” said the Yunus Centre, noting that the celebrations reached a heartfelt high as Nobel Peace Laureate Prof Yunus joined participants online for a truly special moment.

His presence brought warmth, inspiration and renewed energy to everyone, marking a perfect close to an extraordinary gathering dedicated to building a world of Three Zeros, said the Yunus Centre. “Happy Birthday, Professor Yunus – and thank you for continuing to light the path forward!”

“Happy birthday, Sir. It’s been a great honour to work with you,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said, noting, “I have never seen someone as patriotic as Prof Yunus. But he would never talk about patriotism.”

“Happiest birthday to the man, the myth, the legend,” said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir who shared a few photos on his verified Facebook account.

Sharing a video from his verified Facebook account, Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder wrote, “Happy birthday, sir! You continue to prove that age is just a number.”

Prof Yunus was born on June 28, 1940, in Bathua village of Hathazari upazila of Chattogram.