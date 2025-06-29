Riya Moni promises to stand by Hero Alom after suicide attempt

Bangladeshi social media personality Hero Alom is recovering after an apparent suicide attempt in Bogura, with his wife Riya Moni vowing to keep him well and protect their relationship.

The incident came to light on June 27 when reports spread on social media that Hero Alom had tried to take his own life while visiting a friend’s house in Bhandarbaria village near the Jamuna River in Dhunat upazila.

According to local sources, he was found with sleeping pills beside his pillow the following morning after spending the night there. Alarmed, his friend rushed him to the local health complex.

Shortly after the news broke, Riya Moni traveled to Bogura to be by Alom’s side. She later brought him to Dhaka for better medical care, telling local media that his condition had stabilized.

Updating followers on Facebook on June 28, Riya Moni wrote, “Alhamdulillah, Hero Alom is better now. True fighters are those who triumph over life’s battles. Often there’s so much to say, but we can’t express it.”

Earlier today (June 29), she shared another heartfelt post, pledging to nurture their relationship: “Breaking a relationship is very easy, but keeping one intact is very hard. If love means keeping someone well, then I want to keep you well.”

Insiders suggest prolonged tensions between Hero Alom and Riya Moni may have driven him to despair. In a previous social media post, Riya Moni hinted at external interference: “Just as it takes time to build a relationship, it also takes time to break one — relationships are built by two people, but often broken by a third.”