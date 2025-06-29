World Environment Day celebrated in Moulvibazar

The World Environment Day was celebrated at Lauachhara National Parkin Moulvibazar district on Sunday in a befitting manner.

A series of programmes were organised to mark the day under the theme “No More Plastic Pollution, Time to Act Is Now” aiming to raise awareness about environmental protection and pollution prevention.

A rally was brought around 11:00 AM led by Assistant Forest Conservator Jamil Mohammad Khan attended by tourists, environmental activists, journalists, and invited guests. The rally kicked off at the main gate of Lauachhara National Park, meandered through the forest trails, and ended at the park’s co-management office.

After the rally, a discussion session took place, moderated by ACF Jamil Khan and led by Amena Begum, acting president of the Co-Management Committee. Notable guests included Kamalganj Police Station officer-in-charge Abu Zafar Md. Mahfuzul Kabir, Sreemangal Tourist Police OC Kamrul Islam, Kamalganj Press Club Member Secretary Ahmeduzzaman Alam, and Greater Sylhet Indigenous Forum Co-Chairman Jidison Prodhan Suchiyang.

Addressing the programme, the speakers highlighted the urgent need to cut down plastic use and take collective responsibility for protecting the environment. “We cannot let plastic take over our lives,” they stated. “Each of us must contribute to safeguarding the environment. It is essential to educate and engage the younger generation now to build a sustainable future. Only through united efforts can we effectively fight environmental pollution.”

The event united tourists, environmentalists, forest officials, and wildlife department members in a shared commitment to environmental conservation.