Abu Sayed murder case’s formal charges submitted to ICT

Formal charges in the murder case of Abu Sayeed, the first martyr of the July mass uprising and a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, have been submitted to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

The prosecution has submitted the formal charges to the International Crimes Tribunal-2 on Monday morning, Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim confirmed this to media.

Chief Prosecutor Adv Md Tajul Islam read out the charges.

Former Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Moniruzzaman is also among those facing the arrest warrant, said sources at the court.

Four accused– former proctor of Begum Rokeya University Shariful Islam, former assistant sub-inspector of police Amir Hossain, police constable Sujan Chandra Roy and Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Imran Chowdhury — are currently behind bars in the case.

Earlier on June 24, the investigation agency submitted its report to the prosecution along with the weapon used in the sensational murder.

According to the report, a total of 30 people were involved in the killing of Abu Sayed during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in 2024.

Abu Sayed was shot dead on July 16 last year in front of Begum Rokeya University at Park Mor in Rangpur.