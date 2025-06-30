Bollywood unveils 10 most anticipated Hindi films of July 2025

The Bollywood film industry continues to thrive in 2025, offering audiences a diverse range of genres and stories.

This July, Hindi cinema brings a fresh lineup of films that reflect both star-studded glamour and innovative storytelling.From romance and thrillers to dramas and comedies, here are the ten most awaited Bollywood releases of the month.

Metro… in dino (Musical Romance – July 4)

Anurag Basu returns with a spiritual successor to Life in a… Metro (2007). This musical romance explores modern relationships through four interconnected stories set across Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai. Featuring a stellar cast including Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the film’s soundtrack by Pritam is expected to echo the soul of its predecessor.

Maalik (Action Thriller – July 11)

Directed by Pulkit and starring Rajkummar Rao, this gritty crime thriller follows one man’s rise in the criminal underworld amid societal unrest. With music by Sachin-Jigar and a special appearance by Huma Qureshi, Maalik promises a hard-hitting narrative on power and survival.

Aap jaisa koi (Romantic Drama – July 11)

A story of two strangers whose lives intertwine through unexpected events. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film stars Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, it combines emotion, lightness, and reflection, supported by music from Rochak Kohli and Justin Prabhakaran.

Aankhon ki gustaakhiyan (Romantic Drama – July 11)

Based on Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, this romantic drama marks Shanaya Kapoor’s debut opposite Vikrant Massey. Directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Zee Studios, the film delves into connection and perception on a quiet train journey.

Tanvi the great (Drama – July 18)

Anupam Kher directs and co-writes this emotional story about Tanvi Raina, a young autistic woman who takes on her late father’s dream of saluting the national flag at Siachen. Featuring Shubhangi Dutt in the lead, the film includes an ensemble cast with Iain Glen, Jackie Shroff, and Boman Irani. Music is composed by M. M. Keeravani.

Nikita Roy (Supernatural Thriller – July 18)

Sonakshi Sinha stars as a rational investigator confronting an unexplainable case in this debut feature by Kussh S Sinha. The horror-thriller, supported by a strong cast including Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal, challenges the boundaries between belief and logic.

Kabhi bhi kahin bhi (Romantic Thriller – July 18)

A troubled marriage takes a dramatic turn on a mysterious highway in this thriller starring Dia Mirza and Dino Morea. Directed by Yogendra Singh, the film explores tension, chance encounters, and emotional turns, with music by Himesh Reshammiya.

Param sundari (Romantic Comedy – July 25)

Set in Kerala, this cross-cultural love story stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, the film blends humor and heart, supported by music from Sachin-Jigar.

Son of Sardaar 2 (Action Comedy – July 25)

A vibrant follow-up to the 2012 film, this adventure-comedy follows a group of kids on a quest for a legendary golden mango. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film features Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Ravi Kishan, and marks the posthumous appearance of Mukul Dev.

Afra tafri (Action Comedy – July 25)

A chaotic tale of miscommunication and redemption starring Govinda, Suniel Shetty, and John Abraham. Directed by Hadi Abrar, this ensemble comedy follows a man trying to fix a drunken mistake that threatens his marriage.

Final note

July’s Bollywood lineup leans heavily into romance, with five films exploring love in varied forms. While thrillers and comedies bring energy and unpredictability, dramas like Tanvi the great offer poignant reflection. Together, these ten films highlight the evolving narratives of Hindi cinema—dynamic, diverse, and deeply rooted in emotion.