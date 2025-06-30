Pesme assume office as WB’s new director for Bangladesh, Bhutan

Jean Pesme assumed office on Monday (June 30) as the new World Bank Division Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

He brings extensive development experience to the role, with a proven track record in fostering economic growth, enhancing financial system resilience and promoting inclusivity, according to a press release.

A French national and an engineer by training, Pesme joined the World Bank in 2003 as a Senior Infrastructure Specialist and has since held leadership positions within the World Bank Group, including its private sector arm, IFC.

He has extensive experience in working on financial sector issues, notably in the Middle East and North Africa.

Prior to taking this assignment, Pesme served as the Global Director, Finance and led the World Bank’s work to promote the development of sound, stable, sustainable, and inclusive financial systems.

He also led the World Bank’s Financial Stability and Integrity global team, which assists countries in building and restoring robust and resilient financial systems operating with integrity, transparency and in compliance with international standards.

Pesme said that Bangladesh has unique development experiences to share with the world.

“This is a country that has repeatedly surprised the world with its development innovation, determination, and resilience to tackle pressing development and economic challenges,” he said.

“I look forward to working closely with the government and people of Bangladesh to help the country maintain a robust and inclusive development and growth trajectory.”

He also said that the World Bank is harnessing the full strength of the One World Bank Group by collaborating closely with our private sector arms, IFC and MIGA to mobilize private sector growth and investment, leading to creation of quality jobs.

In his role as the World Bank Division Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, Pesme will lead the strategic and policy dialogue to shape World Bank engagement in Bangladesh and Bhutan, supporting the countries to achieve their respective development goals.

He will also ensure that the country and regional programs are aligned with the World Bank Group’s vision and mission and anchored in country priorities, while emphasizing selectivity, speed, scale, impact, and partnerships.