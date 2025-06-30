PSG advance to quarterfinals with Messi’s 4-goal masterclass

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) cruised into the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup with a dominant 4-0 victory over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday night.

PSG took control early, thanks to Portuguese midfielder João Neves, who struck twice in the 6th and 39th minutes, setting the tone for the match. The visitors extended their lead late in the first half with an own goal from Inter Miami in the 44th minute, followed by a goal from Achraf Hakimi in stoppage time.

In the second half, PSG introduced five substitutes, including Ousmane Dembélé and Zaire Emery. Although they created several chances, the scoreline remained unchanged.

The comprehensive win ensures PSG’s place in the quarterfinals, showcasing their strength and precision on the global stage.