Govt sets dengue test fees: Tk 50 at public, Tk 300 at private

Bangladesh health ministry have set maximum fees for dengue tests to ensure affordable diagnostics amid the ongoing outbreak, limiting costs to Tk 50 at government hospitals and Tk 300 at private facilities.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued an official directive on Monday announcing the capped fees, which will remain effective until December 31. The move is aimed at reducing the financial burden on patients and promoting timely dengue detection across the country.

According to the directive, key dengue tests—NS1, IgG, and IgM—will cost a maximum of Tk 50 at public hospitals, half the previous rate of Tk 100. Private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers have been instructed not to charge more than Tk 300 for the same tests. Additionally, the cost of a complete blood count (CBC) test has been capped at Tk 400 in private facilities.

“No institution is permitted to charge beyond these set limits. Any complaints of overcharging will lead to strict action against the responsible facility,” the directive warned.

DGHS also urged citizens to consult doctors and get tested promptly if they have fever or suspect dengue infection, advising people to remain alert but not panic.

Officials believe these pricing measures will make dengue testing more accessible, especially in Dhaka and remote areas, where early detection is critical. The directive has been sent to all public and private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers nationwide.