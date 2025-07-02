CA urges UN to tackle disinformation with global mechanism

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called on the United Nations to establish an effective global mechanism to combat disinformation and support ethical journalism.

He made the call during a meeting with Susan Vize, UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh, and Mehdi Benchelah, Senior Project Officer for Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists, at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday.Bangladesh tourism guide

The visit preceded the launch of a joint UNESCO-UNDP report titled “An Assessment of Bangladesh’s Media Landscape: Focusing on Free, Independent and Pluralistic Media.”

“We’re really looking forward to the report,” said Professor Yunus. “Disinformation—whether from abroad or within the country—is our most pressing challenge. It’s a constant bombardment.”

He noted that misinformation is spread not only via digital platforms but also by traditional media, and urged the UN to engage with media outlets directly, not just governments.

“Independent regulation is crucial,” he said. “If an outlet repeatedly spreads disinformation, it must be held accountable. Your voice as the UN carries great weight—we need your support.”

UNESCO Representative Susan Vize said the upcoming report would address issues of media self-regulation and provide recommendations based on international standards. “It identifies what’s working, what’s not, and offers steps to better align practices of officials, law enforcement, and the judiciary,” she said.

Mehdi Benchelah added that the report also covers journalists’ working conditions and the safety of female journalists—issues of global concern.

The assessment was prepared under UNDP’s Strengthening Institutions, Policies and Services (SIPS) project, in line with UNESCO’s mandate to promote freedom of expression and media development.