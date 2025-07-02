Gold price jumps by Tk 1,890 per bhori

Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has announced a hike in gold prices effective from July 2, marking the beginning of 2025–26 fiscal year.Bangladeshi cuisine recipes

The price of 22-carat gold has increased by Tk 1,890 per bhori, bringing it to Tk 172,126 up from Tk 170,236.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, BAJUS stated that the adjustment was made due to a rise in the price of refined (tejabi) gold in the local market.

Alongside 22-carat gold, the prices of other gold categories have also been revised. The price of 21-carat gold now stands at Tk 164,299 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk 140,831 and traditionally processed gold at Tk 116,488 per bhori.

Despite the increase in gold prices, the cost of silver remains unchanged in the local market.

The current rate for 22-carat silver is Tk 2,811 per bhori, while 21-carat silver is priced at Tk 2,683, 18-carat at Tk 2,298 and traditionally processed silver at Tk 1,726 per bhori.

The pricing shift reflects market trends and the increasing cost of raw gold, according to BAJUS.