Ex-MP Naimur Rahman Durjoy arrested in Dhaka

Former Member of Parliament and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Naimur Rahman Durjoy was arrested from his residence in Lalmatia, Dhaka, on Wednesday night during a special police operation.

The arrest was confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Manikganj District Police Imtiaj Mahbub, who said that Durjoy was taken to Manikganj Sadar Police Station. He is expected to be presented in court on Thursday after the completion of legal procedures.

According to police, Naimur Rahman is an accused in multiple cases filed with Sadar and Daulatpur police stations in Manikganj.

The arrest follows a January 21 order by the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Court to seize assets linked to alleged corruption. The court directed authorities to confiscate a 2,523 square feet flat, land, and three cars registered in his name in Lalmatia. Additionally, the court ordered the freezing of 12 bank accounts held by Durjoy.

Naimur Rahman Durjoy, a former national cricket team captain, later entered politics and served as an MP from Manikganj-1.