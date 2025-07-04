Elder brother the prey of younger one’s revenge

Md Shah Poran, younger brother of Fozor Ali, circulated the video of woman’s assault and torture in Cumilla’s Muradnagar upazila on social media to take revenge against brotherFozor Ali, according to RAB media press briefing on Friday.

Rapid Action Battalion-11 (RAB) arrested Shah Poran, main planner of the incident, from the Kabila Bazar area of Burichang upazila around noon on Thursday (July 3).

RAB-11 Commanding Officer Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain disclosed the information at the briefing at its media centre in the capital today.

A mobile phone, believed to be used to spread the footage, was also seized from his possession.

Quoting locals, RAB said the brothers had quarrelled months ago, ending with Fozor slapping Poran during a village arbitration at Baherchar in Muradnagar over the issue.

Seeking revenge, Poran allegedly mobilised a group of villagers through the messaging app Imo. Around 11:30PM on the night of the incident, Fozor entered the victim’s house under the pretext of collecting interest on a Tk 50,000 loan he had given her mother. Twenty minutes later, Poran and several accomplices-identified as Abul Kalam, Onik, Arif, Suman, Ramzan and eight to ten unidentified others-broke into the door, beat and assaulted the woman and forced Fozor to join in the abuse.

The attackers then recording the scene and later circulated the video on social media platforms, spreading panic and outrage across the locality, RAB added.

The victim’s family filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and the Pornography Control Act with Muradnagar Police Station on June 29.

Law-enforcement agencies have so far arrested six suspects, including the victim’s alleged rapist Fozor.