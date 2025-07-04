No fair election without justice, reform: Hasnat

Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organizer for the southern region of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), stated that justice and reform are essential prerequisites for any national election to ensure a truly democratic and inclusive political process.

Speaking to reporters in Thakurgaon on Friday after the party’s “July March,” Hasnat Abdullah, NCP’s Chief Organizer for the southern region, emphasized that elections alone are not enough.

“Of course, elections should be held. But just as we’re demanding a clear time frame for polls, we are equally committed to reforms and justice,” he said. “Only through these can we move to a democracy that everyone accepts.”

He noted that the NCP’s ultimate goal is to create a just and reformed political system that reflects the will of the people, adding that “every political force is within our scope of engagement.”

Abdullah also made a clear distinction between those who support the nation’s sovereignty and those he described as working against it.

“Anyone who seeks shelter in foreign powers or acts as their proxy while in Bangladesh does not believe in sovereignty,” he warned. “Those who work against the interests of our soil to serve narrow, selfish goals are enemies of Bangladesh.”

He reiterated that the NCP stands with “people of all religions, languages, and cultures who believe in secularism and support Bangladesh’s territorial integrity.”

When asked about the NCP’s strategy for reaching more than 40 million new voters in the upcoming election, Abdullah said the party is focused on expanding its presence across the country.

“We are now building our presence nationwide. The new generation of voters is a vital part of our future strategy,” he said.

The “July March” was held to show support for the families of those killed or injured during the historic July Uprising.

Among others, NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Northern Region Organizer Sarjees Alam, Senior Joint Secretary Dr. Tasnim Zara, and Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari were present on the occasion.