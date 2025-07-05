Government funding supports borough-wide resurfacing to extend road life and cut carbon emissions

Tower Hamlets Council is improving road conditions across the borough thanks to targeted investment and support from central government, helping to deliver a more resilient road network with less disruption and lower carbon emissions.

The council’s carriageway resurfacing programme, part-funded by the Department for Transport through London’s Highways Maintenance Funding (Network North), has supported the completion of 30 resurfacing schemes over the past year. This funding has enabled the council to extend the life of its road network and reduce the need for future repairs.

As part of the works, key roads including Vaughan Way, Parfett Street, Pier Street and Stewart Street were resurfaced using the borough’s dedicated pothole prevention allocation – with around £320,000 invested in these schemes alone to improve road quality for residents and visitors alike.

To reduce the environmental impact of road maintenance, the council has worked with its contractors to use “Warm Mix” asphalt – a more sustainable material that generates fewer carbon emissions during production and laying. This reflects Tower Hamlets’ broader commitment to greener infrastructure and reducing our environmental footprint.

The programme also adopts a “one visit” approach – completing resurfacing in a single operation where possible. This approach minimises disruption for residents, businesses and road users, while improving overall efficiency.

Further resurfacing schemes are planned as part of future allocations, ensuring continued investment in safer, more sustainable roads across Tower Hamlets.