No election bid for ICT convicts: Attorney General

Attorney General Md. Asaduzzaman has made it clear that individuals convicted by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for crimes against humanity linked to last year’s July mass uprising will be barred from contesting in future elections.

Speaking at a ‘Shadow Parliament’ debate organised by Debate for Democracy at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation in Dhaka on Saturday, Asaduzzaman said, “Those convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal will not take part in the elections.”

He added that the tribunal also has the authority to prosecute organisations found complicit in crimes against humanity. “The Awami League is already a banned organisation. Anyone directly or indirectly associated with it will face justice,” he asserted.

The Attorney General criticised sections of civil society—including university professors, lawyers, and journalists—accusing them of enabling the previous Awami League government’s alleged slide into fascism. “They still support these fallen fascists and have helped turn Bangladesh into a fascist state alongside the former regime,” he claimed.

Asaduzzaman noted that while political parties can reach consensus through dialogue, they currently stand united against the Awami League.

He also cautioned against mob justice, referencing recent incidents such as the attack on former Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda. “Mob violence contradicts the spirit of the July Uprising. Though holding wrongdoers accountable is essential, such actions could jeopardise the nation’s democratic gains,” he warned.

Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron, who presided over the event, also delivered a sharp rebuke of the Awami League. “No killing during the July movement occurred without the consent of fugitive Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he alleged.

Kiron described Hasina as a “merciless and tyrannical ruler,” branding her an “ambassador of authoritarianism” and “godmother of fascism.” According to him, she is now internationally recognised as a symbol of dictatorship and “only the second leader in 700 years of South Asian history forced to flee due to public anger.”

He added that the Awami League has lost its political and social legitimacy after Hasina’s departure. If leaders are ultimately found guilty of involvement in last year’s violence, many could be barred from electoral politics. “Even without the Awami League, Bangladesh can still hold fair and credible national elections,” he maintained.

The event concluded with Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University clinching victory over Daffodil International University in the debate competition.