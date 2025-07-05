Tk 26 lakh crore looted in name of development: Jamaat Ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman has made strong allegations against the former government, claiming that they embezzled and laundered Tk 26 lakh crore under the false pretense of national development.

Speaking at a civil society gathering in Feni on Saturday evening, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman said, “We were told we were on the highway of development. But that so-called highway led to the looting of the nation. They siphoned off Tk 26 lakh crore—an amount equivalent to several national budgets.”

Criticizing the country’s leadership for failing to bring about meaningful progress despite abundant resources, he said, “The real crisis is a moral one.

Without personal integrity, no nation can advance. True transformation begins with the reform of character—both personal and collective,” he added.

The event, hosted by Jamaat-e-Islami Feni district unit at a local community center, was chaired by Mufti Abdul Hannan, district Ameer.

Dr. Abdullah Mohammad Taher, central Naib-e-Ameer of Jamaat, addressed the audience as special guest.

Muhammad Abdur Rahim, District Secretary, Professor Liaquat Ali Bhuiyan, Central Majlis-e-Shura Member and former district Ameer, AKM Shamsuddin, Former District Ameer, Dr. Fakhruddin Manik, Central Shura Member and former President of Islami Chhatra Shibir and SM Kamal Uddin, Central Majlis-e-Shura Member also spoke here.

Earlier in the day, a Rukon Conference was held with participation from local party members. Dr. Shafiqur Rahman delivered a keynote speech focusing on grassroots organization, ideological responsibility, and the importance of moral leadership.