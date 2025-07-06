Traditional Tazia processions from Hussaini Dalan

Tazia processions started from old Dhaka’s Hussaini DalanImambara after 10AM on Sunday, marking the 10th day of Muharram.

These processions are a significant part of the Shia community’s observance of Ashura.

Since early Sunday, thousands of Muslims of Shia community of Dhaka and surrounding areas, wearing black clothes, have been gathering at the spot.

Additional law enforcement agencies have been on duty centering Ashura.

This day holds profound significance for Muslims worldwide as it commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hossain Ibn Ali (RA), the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Ashura stands as a poignant reminder of the tragic events of Karbala in 680 AD, where Imam Hossain (RA), alongside his family members and 72 loyal companions, sacrificed their lives on the banks of the Euphrates in Iraq. They laid down their lives to uphold the values of truth and justice against the oppressive forces of Yazid. Their martyrdom remains an enduring symbol of courage and commitment to the principles of Islam, a faith rooted in peace and justice.

Sunday has been declared a public holiday in Bangladesh. To mark the occasion, Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and private channels will broadcast special programmes, while newspapers and online media will publish features highlighting the day’s importance.