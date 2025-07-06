Vested quarter trying to show BNP as anti-reform

A vested quarter is trying to show BNP as anti-reform, alleged BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday at a press conference.

“After the consensus commission’s proposal, reform is being delayed with new proposals again.”

Mirza Fakhrul said his party believes the country will move towards holding the election based on the discussions held between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman in London.

“A few individuals and groups are spreading false propaganda involving BNP to create a negative impression in public mind. But people are not responding to it.”

Fakhrul alleged, some sections of the media and certain individuals are spreading various claims about BNP’s stance on reform, which are not accurate. “There is no room to question BNP’s commitment to reform because BNP is the very party that strongly spoke about reforms as early as 2016.”

He said Begum Khaleda Zia herself first talked about reforms in 2016 through the Vision-2030 initiative. “After that, we announced a 27-point and later a 31-point reform proposal. As we are sincere about reforms, we have organised numerous programmes across the country to present these 31 points to the public and to civil society.”