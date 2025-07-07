10 most-hyped Netflix originals set to premiere in August 2025

Netflix is set to deliver a diverse slate of original content in August 2025, spanning romantic comedies, thrillers, animated features, documentaries, and mystery dramas.

The streaming giant’s upcoming lineup includes highly anticipated titles poised to capture viewers’ attention across genres.

Kicking off the month on August 1 is My Oxford Year, a romantic comedy directed by Iain Morris. Based on Julia Whelan’s bestselling novel, the film stars Corey Mylchreest and Sofia Carson as an American student and a charming local whose relationship alters their paths forever.

Following on August 6 is the return of the fan-favorite series Wednesday. Season 2 arrives in two parts, with Jenna Ortega reprising her iconic role. The show promises darker secrets and new characters, including a highly awaited appearance by Lady Gaga in Part 2.

Animated rom-com Fixed drops on August 13. Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky and featuring the voice talents of Idris Elba and Kathryn Hahn, the film tells the story of a dog trying to make the most of his final night of freedom before being neutered.

August 19 brings America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, a sports documentary chronicling Jerry Jones’ transformation of the Dallas Cowboys into a dominant NFL franchise. The film features appearances from former President George W. Bush and NFL legends.

On August 21, Fall for Me adds psychological suspense to the mix. This German thriller follows a woman’s unsettling trip to visit her sister on an idyllic island, where paradise quickly turns ominous.

Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s animated comedy Long Story Short arrives August 22. The film navigates a chaotic family saga over multiple years, featuring voices from Dave Franco, Abbi Jacobson, and Paul Reiser.

Telugu action drama Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja, premieres August 27. With a mystery-driven cop at its center, the film promises mass appeal and dynamic storytelling.

The mystery comedy The Thursday Murder Club debuts August 28. Directed by Chris Columbus and based on the bestselling novel by Richard Osman, it features a stellar ensemble including Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Ben Kingsley as a group of elderly sleuths tackling a murder no one expected.

Also arriving on August 28 is the second season of Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase, bringing back Brooklyn and Malibu Barbie as they take on a new coastal case in the animated adventure series.

Closing out the month on August 29 is the Spanish crime thriller Two Graves. When a teenager goes missing, her grandmother launches a relentless investigation, uncovering secrets buried deep beneath the surface.

From lighthearted romance to gripping drama and true-life sports storytelling, Netflix’s August 2025 lineup showcases its commitment to genre variety and global storytelling. Standout titles like Wednesday and The Thursday Murder Club are already generating strong buzz, with others poised to follow suit.