Bangladesh to play two friendly matches against Nepal in Sept

Bangladesh will play two international friendly matches against host Nepal on September 6 and 9 at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu under the FIFA International Window, All Nepal Football Association website confirmed the matter on Monday.

The two friendly matches will serve as crucial preparations for Bangladesh ahead of their remaining matches in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Bangladesh has been drawn in Group C alongside India, Singapore and Hong Kong. The Javier Cabrera’s men have so far played two matches in the group stage and secured one point, having drawn against India and lost to Singapore.

Bangladesh will play next match against Hong Kong on October 9 as part of the ongoing qualifiers.