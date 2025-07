TwoZika viruscases have been detected in Chittagong, according to health officials.

The virus was identified while blood sample tests conducted at Epic Healthcare Lab, a private diagnostic centre in the city, on Sunday(July 6).

The infected individuals are above 40 years.

Dr Mohammad Touhidul Anwar, deputy civil surgeon of Chittagong, said the matter has already been reported to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), which will guide the next steps.