Angel Di María returns to Rosario Central 18 years after leaving

Angel Di María was welcomed back to his boyhood club Rosario Central on Monday, 18 years after he first left, with the 37-year-old visibly moved during his introduction.

Having played a key role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory, Di María had long dreamed of returning to Rosario, though his plans were complicated by death threats from drug gangs in the city—a hotspot for violent crime and turf wars over drug trafficking.

“Coming home after so long is something very special. It was what I wanted. To play for Central again,” said Di María. “Being a champion with Central is the only thing I’m missing.”

Reflecting on his first training session back, he added, “I couldn’t believe it when I was training today. It felt like it was the first time. I thoroughly enjoyed my first training session.”

Di María joined Rosario Central’s youth system at the age of four and made his professional debut at 17 in 2005. After winning the Under-17 World Cup in 2007, he moved to Benfica, beginning a career that included stints at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and a return to Benfica, collecting nearly 30 trophies along the way.

He famously scored in the 2022 World Cup final against France and helped Argentina secure two recent Copa America titles.

Most recently, Di María appeared at the Club World Cup with Benfica, scoring three goals before their elimination by Chelsea in the round of 16.

“Right now, I’m not thinking about retirement,” he said. “I’m thinking about playing, about enjoying myself. About continuing at whatever level I’ve been doing.”