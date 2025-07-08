Case filed against Dipjol over acid attack

A case has been filed against actor and film producer Monowar Hossain Dipjol on charges of acid attack and physical assault.

Rajida Akhter, 35, a garment worker, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Alam on Tuesday.

Dipjol’s personal assistant Md Faisal has also been named as an accused.

After recording the plaintiff’s statement, the court ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate and submit a report.

The complainant’s lawyer, Adv Mujahidul Islam confirmed.