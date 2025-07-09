Can you have Mayonnaise on a weight loss diet? here’s what experts say

Mayonnaise is widely loved for its creamy texture and ability to enhance the flavour of burgers, pizzas, and pasta dishes. But is it suitable for a weight loss diet? Nutritionist Amita Gadre recently shared her views on the health effects of mayonnaise through her official Instagram page.

Is Mayonnaise Good for Weight Loss?

According to Amita, mayonnaise should be consumed with caution. “You could be serving up high cholesterol on a plate by eating mayonnaise,” she explained. One tablespoon (15 grams) of mayonnaise contains approximately 8 grams of fat, making it more than 50% fat.

Despite this, mayonnaise is often treated like ketchup or a harmless bread spread.

Amita cited the example of a burger, stating that “the deep-fried patty, cheese, and mayonnaise together amount to more than 25 grams of fat in one serving — that’s the total recommended daily fat intake.”

Is It Okay to Eat Mayonnaise Occasionally?

While it is acceptable to have mayonnaise occasionally, portion control is essential. Those managing weight or health conditions should limit mayonnaise consumption to special occasions or opt for healthier alternatives.

What Are Some Healthy Alternatives to Mayonnaise?

For those looking to replace mayonnaise in their meals, Amita suggests:

· Avocado spread

· Greek yoghurt

· Hummus

· Mustard or vegan mayonnaise

Is Mayonnaise Bad for Heart Health?

Yes, excessive mayonnaise intake can negatively affect heart health. Its high fat and calorie content may contribute to weight gain, elevated cholesterol levels, and increased risk of heart disease. Experts recommend enjoying mayonnaise in moderation.

What Happens When You Stop Eating Mayonnaise?

Cutting mayonnaise from your diet may bring positive changes. Reduced calorie and fat intake can support weight loss, while lower saturated fat consumption may help improve heart health by decreasing cholesterol levels. Some individuals may also notice improved digestion and reduced bloating.

Now that you know the truth about mayonnaise, health experts encourage mindful consumption to stay fit, healthy, and happy.