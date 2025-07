A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami is scheduled to visit China at the invitation of the Chinese government from July 11 to 15, according to a post in its verified Facebook page.

The party Amir Dr Shafiqur Rahman will lead the delegation.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (July 8) night, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka organised a reception in honor of the high-level delegation of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ahead of its visit to China.