Salman, Anisul among 9 shown arrested in new cases

Nine prominent political and administrative figures, including former Prime Minister’s adviser Salman F Rahman and former law minister Anisul Huq, have been shown arrested in multiple cases linked to the last year’s anti-discrimination movement.

The arrests were recorded in several cases filed with Jatrabari Police Station.

Investigating officers produced the accused before a Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court On Wednesday and sought permission to show them arrested.

Later, Magistrate Masum Mia granted the requests.

Other individuals shown arrested include former ministers Amir Hossain Amu, Dr Dipu Moni, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former IGP Shahidul Haque, former secretary Jahangir Alam, ex-MP Kazi Monirul Islam Manu, and former Jatrabari OC Abul Hasan.

According to court documents, Manu has been shown arrested in eight cases; Anisul, Hasan, Alam, Palak, and Haque in two cases each; while Rahman, Moni, and Amu have been implicated in one case each.