Sylhet div witnesses 28 deaths in road accidents in June

At least 28 people were killed and 48 others injured in 29 road accidents across Sylhet division in June, according to a report by Nirapad Sarak Chai (NISCHA) Sylhet divisional committee.

Though road fatalities increased nationwide from May to June, Sylhet division saw a slight decrease in casualties during the same period.

The report, published on Monday, stated that among the deceased, seven were motorcyclists or riders, 11 were pedestrians, and five were CNG and Laguna drivers or passengers.

Sylhet district recorded the highest number of accidents with 14 crashes, leaving 16 people dead and 20 injured.

In Sunamganj, seven accidents claimed four lives and injured 17, while Moulvibazar saw four accidents with five fatalities and seven injuries. Habiganj reported four accidents, three deaths, and four injuries.

NISCHA central committee’s joint organizational secretary and Sylhet divisional member secretary Zahidul Islam Mishu said the report was prepared based on information from five local newspapers, online portals, two national dailies, unreported incidents, and data from NISCHA’s Sylhet branch offices.

The report also highlights the causes of fatalities:

Six accidents occurred due to vehicles losing control, killing five people

Ten head-on collisions left eight dead

Two incidents involving electric poles or trees claimed one life

Among the victims, 20 were men, four women, and four children.

In comparison, the division reported 33 road accidents in May, with 34 deaths and 82 injuries, indicating a slight improvement in June.

NISCHA urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and awareness campaigns to reduce road accidents in the region.