Comilla board halts Thursday’s HSC exam amid flood concerns

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination scheduled for Thursday under Comilla Education Board has been postponed.

Comilla Education Board Examinations Controller Professor Runa Nasreen confirmed this information around 10 PM on Wednesday.

Professor Nasreen said that the decision was made due to the emerging flood situation in several areas of Feni district, considering the humanitarian aspect.

She further explained that among the six districts under the Comilla Board, Feni’s situation is the most critical. The increasing water levels have raised concerns that many students, teachers and examiners involved with the examination centers might not be able to reach their respective venues on time, leading to this decision.

Board sources confirmed that only the examination scheduled for July 10 has been suspended. All other examinations will proceed according to their predetermined schedule.

The new timetable for the postponed examination will be announced later through a separate notification.

It is noteworthy that Comilla Education Board covers the districts of Comilla, Feni, Brahmanbaria, Noakhali, Laxmipur and Chandpur.

Among these, Feni’s Parshuram, Fulgazi, Chhagalnaiya, and Sadar upazilas are particularly affected by widespread waterlogging and flooding.