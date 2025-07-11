Bangladesh-US tariff talks enter final day with progress, pending issues

The second day of the ongoing three-day Bangladesh-US tariff talks concluded on Thursday, with both sides showing progress on key issues while a few matters remain unresolved.

The final round of discussions is scheduled to begin today at 9 am Washington DC time.

During Thursday’s meeting, Bangladesh’s Commerce Adviser Sk. Bashir Uddin met with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, a senior official of ministerial rank in the Trump administration. The discussions covered current and future trade dynamics between the two countries, focusing on tariffs and broader economic cooperation.

According to an official message received in Dhaka, the talks were held in a cordial atmosphere and touched on a wide range of issues of mutual interest. The commerce adviser presented an overview of Bangladesh’s trade position and emphasized the country’s commitment to not only increasing exports to the United States but also enhancing imports from the US, a process that has already begun.

Bangladesh also called for a fair and competitive tariff environment. In response, Ambassador Greer assured Bangladesh of the US’s full cooperation moving forward.

The Bangladesh delegation in Washington DC was led by Sk. Bashir Uddin, with National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant on ICT and Telecommunications Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb joining the discussions virtually from Dhaka. Senior officials from the Commerce Ministry also attended the meetings in the US capital.