July movement’s impact on classes reflected in SSC exam results: Sylhet board chairman

Academic preparation was hampered by last year’s July uprising, contributing to a nationwide decline in SSC pass rates, said Sylhet Education Board Chairman Md Anwar Hossain Chowdhury today (10 July), as he explained the significant drop in his board’s results.

According to results published today, the board’s pass rate dropped to 68.57% from 73.35% in 2024.

The number of GPA-5 holders also fell significantly — from 5,471 last year to 3,614 this year.

Speaking to reporters, Board Chairman Anwar Hussain said, “The July uprising last year disrupted regular classes nationwide, and students could not prepare adequately. That has impacted the results.”

He further noted that failures in Mathematics and English contributed heavily to the lower pass rate, especially among students from the humanities group.

“In rural and remote haor areas, schools often lack qualified teachers for these subjects, which affected outcomes,” he added.

While board officials cite last year’s political movement as a major factor, many students blamed “abrupt curriculum changes” and “unusually difficult questions” in Bangla and English subjects.

Some 102,219 students sat for the exams under the Sylhet board, of whom 70,091 passed.

No institution recorded a ‘zero pass’ rate, while only seven achieved 100% success.

Students in the science group achieved a 77.47% pass rate, those in business studies 76.95%, and humanities 64.71%.