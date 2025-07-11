Mango Sticky Rice

Ingredient:

* Sushi Rice–300gm

* Mango Puree–100gm

* Fresh Mango–300gm

* Coconut Milk–400gm

* Sugar–150gm

* Salt–3gm

Method:

1. Gather all ingredients.

2. Combine water and rice in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to low. Simmer until water is absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes.

3. While the rice is cooking, combine 1 ½ cups coconut milk, 1 cup sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in another saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat; remove from the heat and set aside.

4. Stir cooked rice into coconut milk mixture. Cover and allow to cool for 1 hour.

5. Make a sauce by combining 1/2 cup coconut milk, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and tapioca starch in another saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook and stir just until thickened.

6. Place coconut rice on a serving dish and arrange mangos on top. Pour sauce over mangos and rice.

7. Sprinkle with sesame seeds if you wish to.