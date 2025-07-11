Rizvi rejects move to make July Charter a core principle of constitution

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday strongly criticized the proposal to enshrine the July Charter as a fundamental principle of the Constitution, calling the move “misleading” and unnecessary.

Speaking at a public event in front of the BNP’s central office in Nayapaltan, Rizvi said that while the BNP supports many aspects of the July Charter, it sees no justification for making it part of the Constitution’s core framework.

“BNP has already accepted many points from the July Charter. But why must it be made part of the fundamental principles of the Constitution?” Rizvi questioned.

He described reform as a dynamic process, stating that constitutional changes should be made based on the evolving needs of democracy and society—not imposed as permanent fixtures.

“Reform is not something fixed like the Thai mountain range,” he said. “Insisting on including the Charter in the Constitution’s fundamental principles is misleading the public.”

The remarks came during a prayer mat distribution programme organised by Zia Parishad, held to pray for the recovery of Abdul Kuddus, an adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Rizvi also accused the ruling Awami League of stripping people of their democratic rights over the past 16 years, claiming that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has “shut the doors of democracy.”

He urged political parties to focus on restoring power to the people, instead of creating confusion with new demands. Rizvi reiterated BNP’s commitment to reform, noting that its 31-point reform outline already incorporates many proposals now being promoted under the July Charter.

Turning to the current economic situation, the BNP leader voiced concern over rising unemployment and factory closures, warning of potential famine in the coming months.

“If people cannot afford food, that’s a sign of famine. And if famine signs appear, no one will be spared — only the fallen fascists will clap in delight,” he said.

Rizvi expressed conditional support for the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus, claiming it has the backing of the public and most political parties except the Awami League and its allies.

He called on authorities to take urgent steps to prevent economic collapse, including appointing administrators to manage institutions abandoned by Awami League affiliates who allegedly fled the country with illicit funds.

“Factories must not be allowed to shut down, especially given the dire economic conditions. People are seriously asking whether a famine might hit by September or October,” he warned.