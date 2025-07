Russian air defence systems intercepted 155 Ukrainian drones from late Thursday night into Friday morning, according to a statement from the country’s defence ministry.

The ministry said the drones were of the fixed-wing type and were mostly brought down over the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine. The interceptions occurred between 11:00 pm Thursday (2000 GMT) and 7:00 am Friday.

The announcement was made via the ministry’s official Telegram channel.