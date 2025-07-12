Bangladeshi man shot by BSF at Dowarabazar border in Sunamganj

A Bangladeshi national named Shafiqul Islam, 45, has been shot dead by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) at the Doarabazar border in Sunamganj.

The BSF opened fire, targeting alleged cattle smugglers. Shafiqul hailed from Bhanga Para village under Laxmipur union of the upazila. The incident took place at around 1am on Saturday.

Lieutenant Colonel Zakaria Kadir, commanding officer of Sunamganj Battalion 28 of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), told Dhaka Tribune that around 10 to 12 Bangladeshi smugglers illegally entered around 500 yards into Indian territory through a place called Bhanga Para in the Doarabazar border area at midnight with the intention of cattle smuggling.

While they were returning with the cattle, a BSF patrol team attempted to stop them. The BSF members threw 4 to 5 sound grenades targeting the group. In retaliation, the smugglers threw stones at the BSF team. In response to the situation, the BSF patrol team fired 3 to 4 rounds at the smugglers.

Bangladeshi national Md Shafiqul Islam, 45, was hit by a bullet. His fellow smugglers brought him back to Bangladesh in critical condition. His family members later took him to the Doarabazar upazila health complex, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The commanding officer confirmed that the BGB has sent a protest note regarding the incident. Arrangements for a flag meeting are also underway.