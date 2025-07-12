Door still open for Shakib’s return: BCB

Despite being away from the national side for some time, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan still has a path back, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Iftekhar Rahman Mithu.

Speaking to reporters at Mirpur on Saturday, Mithu described Shakib as the greatest cricketer in Bangladesh’s history. “There is no second choice — the door is always open for Shakib. It’s up to the selectors and team management to decide,” he said.

His comments come as Shakib dazzled on his Global T20 League debut for Dubai Capitals on the same day Bangladesh suffered a heavy defeat to Sri Lanka in the first T20I.

Playing against Central Districts, Shakib smashed 58 off 37 balls and claimed 4 wickets for just 13 runs, leading his side to a 22-run victory.

Asked about Shakib’s prospects of returning, Mithu added, “Previously, things might have been different. But the current board president has handed full responsibility to cricket operations, team management, and the selectors. They are aware of the situation and will definitely look into it.”