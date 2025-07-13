Court rejects Laila’s case against Mamun

A Dhaka court on Sunday dismissed a case filed by Laila against Abdullah Al Mamun, popularly known as Prince Mamun, over allegations of spreading false, defamatory, and misleading content online.

Dhaka Cyber TribunalJudge Md. Nurul Alam issued the order.

Bench assistant Jewel Mia confirmed the dismissal, stating that the complaint was filed under the now-defunct Cyber Security Act, which has been replaced by the Cyber Protection Ordinance. As the new ordinance does not contain provisions relevant to the allegations, the court rejected the case.

Laila had filed the complaint on May 15, accusing Mamun of unlawfully entering her residence on May 10 under false pretenses and pressuring her to withdraw a pending rape case against him. She claimed Mamun went live on Facebook multiple times from her home without consent, broadcasting footage of private areas, including her bedroom and bathroom, and capturing her in compromising situations while using abusive language and gestures.

The live videos reportedly garnered over a million views each. Laila alleged that Mamun’s broadcasts severely violated her privacy and caused significant reputational damage.

Despite the seriousness of the claims, the court ruled that the complaint did not align with the legal provisions of the new cyber ordinance, resulting in the dismissal.