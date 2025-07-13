Govt to reimburse over Tk 8cr to hajj pilgrims after cost savings

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced it will refund more than Tk 8.28 crore to 4,978 Hajj pilgrims after managing to secure accommodations at reduced rates this year.

The development comes as part of the government’s efforts to ensure financial transparency and pass cost benefits directly to pilgrims.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, Religious Affairs Adviser A F M Khalid Hossain said that through negotiations, the ministry was able to lower housing and service charges below the initial estimates set in the official Hajj packages.

“After finalizing our calculations, we are ready to return the surplus funds to each pilgrim under government management,” he told reporters at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

Under the General Hajj Package-1, pilgrims stayed in houses numbered 4, 5, and 6. Those lodged in House No. 4 will receive a refund of Tk 5,315 each, while short package participants are entitled to Tk 23,027. Pilgrims in House No. 5 will get back Tk 13,570 each, and those in House No. 6 will also be reimbursed Tk 5,315.

Meanwhile, pilgrims under General Hajj Package-2, who were accommodated in houses 1, 2, and 3, will receive varying refunds. Those in House No. 1 will be repaid Tk 19,192 each, with short package pilgrims getting Tk 51,692. For House No. 2, the refunds stand at Tk 21,142 and Tk 53,642 respectively, while House No. 3 pilgrims will get Tk 24,262.

The adviser assured that these refunds will be deposited directly into the pilgrims’ bank accounts “as soon as possible.” He also emphasized that all payments from the ministry — whether refunds, grants to religious organizations, or aid to the underprivileged — are transferred electronically to avoid misuse.

“No official from the ministry will ever request your debit or credit card details, or PINs for mobile wallets like bKash, Nagad, or Rocket. Anyone doing so is a fraudster,” Hossain cautioned, urging the public to remain vigilant.

Reflecting on the Hajj season, he noted that return flights started on June 10 and concluded on July 10, following the main rituals completed on July 8. This year, Bangladesh sent 87,145 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. Sadly, 45 pilgrims passed away during the pilgrimage, and nine are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

The refund initiative underscores the government’s commitment to easing the financial burden on pilgrims while maintaining accountability in managing Hajj expenses.