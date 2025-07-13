Mango Swiss Roll

* Vanilla Sponge Mix–200gm

* Egg–4pc

* Oil –50gm

* Fresh Cream–200gm

* Mango Puree–150gm

* Fresh Mango–50gm

Method:

1. Peel and dice a fully ripe mango. Place the mango pieces into a blender and blend until smooth. We need 120g of mango purée.

2. Separate the eggs and set them aside.

For the cake batter

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C (325°F). Grease and line an 11-inch baking sheet pan, leaving the sides ungreased.

In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks and caster sugar until thick and pale. Add the vegetable oil, milk, and vanilla extract, then mix until well combined.

2. Sift in the cake flour, baking powder, and salt. Gently fold in until smooth and well incorporated. Add the mango purée and fold it in.

Whisk the Egg White

1. In a separate clean bowl, add a few drops of lemon juice into the egg whites. Whisk them at medium-low speed until foamy.

2. Gradually add the caster sugar in stages, allowing 30 seconds between each addition. Continue whisking until stiff peaks form.

3. Gently fold a small amount of meringue into the batter to loosen it first. Then carefully fold in the rest of the meringue in stages, focusing on preserving the airy texture.

Bake the Cake:

1. Pour the batter into the prepared pan, spreading it evenly. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean.

2. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly in the pan. While still warm, run a spatula around the edges, flip the pan onto a sheet of parchment paper (you can use a wooden board to support the cake while flipping it).

3. Roll the cake gently into a log shape while it’s still warm. Then wrap it in a tea towel.

4. Place the wrapped cake seam-side down on a wire rack and allow it to cool completely.

Prepare the Filling:

1. In a chilled bowl, whip the double cream with icing sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt until stiff peaks form (but not too stiff).

2. Gently fold in the Greek yoghurt until smooth and well combined.

3. Cover the bowl with a lid and place it in the fridge until needed.

Assemble the Roll:

1. Once the cake has cooled completely, unroll it gently. Spread an even layer of the yoghurt whipped cream, leaving a small border around the edges.

2. Scatter diced mango pieces evenly over the cream (generous but not too many pieces or the cake won’t roll back up). Add a little more cream on top of the mango pieces to hold them in place while rolling.

Roll and Chill:

1. Carefully roll the cake back into a log, using the parchment paper and a rolling pin to help. Wrap the roll in a tea towel and place it in the fridge to set for at least an hour.

2. Once it is set, unwrap the roll and trim off both ends to make it look neat. Place the roll on a serving plate.

3. Decorate to your liking with more mango pieces or other garnish to make it look beautiful. I added color and contrast with some mint leaves.

4. Enjoy your beautiful light, delicate, and refreshing Mango Swiss Roll! You deserve it!