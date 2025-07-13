Plane crashes at Southend Airport

An aircraft has crashed at London Southend Airport.

Essex Police said it was alerted to a 12-metre plane on fire at the site in Southend-on-Sea shortly before 16:00 BST on Sunday.

The East of England Ambulance Service said four crews were at the scene including a rapid response vehicle, a hazardous area response vehicle and a senior paramedic.

A spokesperson from the airport said: “We can confirm there has been a serious incident at London Southend Airport this afternoon involving a general aviation aircraft.”

According to the airport’s website, four flights scheduled to take off on Sunday afternoon have been cancelled.

The airport added it was working with the local authorities and would provide more information “as soon as possible”.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours.

“We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.”

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the incident at 15:58 and has asked people to avoid the area if possible.

A spokesperson said: “Crews from Southend (two), Rayleigh Weir and Basildon (two), along with off-road vehicles from Billericay and Chelmsford attended.

“We are continuing to work at the scene with our emergency services and aviation partners.”

The Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh, David Burton-Sampson, said on X: “My thoughts are with everyone involved.”

Matt Dent, Southend City Council’s cabinet member for business, culture, music and tourism, said on X: “I am aware of the live serious incident ongoing at London Southend Airport.

“At present all I know is that a small plane has crashed at the airport. My thoughts are with all those involved, and with the emergency services currently responding to the incident.”