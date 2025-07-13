Youth killed in Sylhet restaurant

A youth was allegedly stabbed to death in Sylhet city on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dinar Ahmed Rumon, 22, son of Taklis Ahmed of Dakshin Surma upazila of the district. Rumon was a staff of a tea shop.

According to locals, a man entered the hotel and asked tea. The man engaged into a heated argument with Rumon over delaying in serving tea at around 9 AM on Sunday.

The hotel owner and others managed to handle the situation.

After sometimes, the man along with others entered into the hotel and attacked Rumon with a sharp weapon, leaving him injured.

Later, Rumon was taken to Osmani Medical College and Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Kotwali Model Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Ziaul confirmed the incident.

Police are trying to arrest the attackers, said the OC.