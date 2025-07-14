Biman resumes Sylhet-Manchester direct flights after 2 months

After a suspension of over two months, arrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines resumed its direct flights on the Sylhet-Manchester route.

Biman’s BG-788 flight departed from Sylhet Osmani International Airport for Manchester at 12:50 pm on Monday with 193 passengers on board, said Biman station manager Shakil Ahmed.

The resumption has brought relief among UK-bound expatriates many of whom had feared the route might be permanently discontinued.

Passenger Murtuza Ali, who boarded the flight, expressed his satisfaction saying he had been waiting for this service for a long time. “This has eased a lot of our suffering,” he said.

Biman had earlier announced suspension of flights on this route from May 1 to July 10 to ensure smooth operation of Hajj flights.

The move drew frustration and concern among UK-based expatriates who feared a permanent closure of the route.

Some had even threatened to halt remittance transfers in protest.

KM Abu Taher Chowdhury, UK-based journalist and media director of ‘Voice for Global Bangladeshis,’ welcomed the resumption and said their long-standing campaign had finally paid off.

He also urged for the launch of direct Biman flights between Sylhet and Birmingham, the UK’s second-largest city.

Currently, Biman Bangladesh Airlines is the only carrier operating direct flights on the Sylhet-Manchester route.

Shahnewaz Majumder, Biman’s district manager in Sylhet, said, “The flight suspension was only for the Hajj season. Flights on this route have resumed and will operate regularly twice a week.”

He said flights will depart from Sylhet to Manchester on Sundays and Tuesdays, while return flights from Manchester to Sylhet will operate on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Biman launched direct flights on the Sylhet-Manchester route on January 6, 2020.