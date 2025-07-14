One more die of COVID-19

Bangladesh recorded one new Covid-19 death in the past 24 hours, however, no fresh infections were reported during the same period, health authorities said on Sunday.

According to a routine bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the fatality occurred between Saturday 8 AM and Sunday 8 AM, raising the country’s Covid death toll this year to 27.

The cumulative number of infections since January remains unchanged at 675, as no new cases were found among 218 samples tested nationwide over the past day.

The DGHS noted that since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Bangladesh’s overall test positivity rate stands at 13.04 percent, while the daily positivity rate was 0 percent.

Bangladesh identified its first three Covid cases on March 8, 2020, with the first death reported ten days later.

The country saw its highest single-day fatalities on August 5 and 10, 2021, when 264 deaths were reported each day.

Since 2022, both infections and fatalities have significantly declined, at times dropping to zero.