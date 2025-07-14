Sadiq Khan could cut car parking spaces under plans leaked by careless official

Sir Sadiq Khan has been accused of plotting a fresh war on motorists after an official accidentally leaked a document containing a proposal to reduce parking spaces in London.

The official was photographed on the tube reading a Transport for London (TfL) document which outlined a series of anti-motorist proposals.

Cutting the number of car parking spaces available in the city, painting more double yellow lines and expanding controlled parking zones were among the measures.

The proposals were made by a senior advisor at TfL, which is overseen by the Mayor of London, and are being suggested to local councils, The Telegraph understands.

The official was pictured on June 3 reading the document, titled “Jack’s list of policies”, which was marked “confidential”.

On Sunday night TfL denied that the list of proposals were part of the next London Plan, the spatial development strategy for the Greater London area. The London Plan sets out developments for the city for the next 20 to 25 years.

The “Jack” behind the list is Jack Maizels, the spatial policy lead on TfL’s next London Plan.

‘Higher permit charges’

Mr Maizels posted on X in 2023: “The idea that prioritising cars somehow provides people with more choice is the biggest misconception in transport.”

Other ideas that appeared in the list included “new/expanded/strengthened parking zones”, “higher permit charges”, “emission-based charges”, and “double yellow line expansion”.

Nick Timothy, a Tory MP, said Sir Sadiq was “planning to expand his war on motorists … and make life in our nation’s capital completely unlivable for ordinary Londoners who need a car to travel to work, get their kids to school or look after elderly relatives”.

ir Sadiq has sought to fine drivers who breach low-traffic neighbourhood rules or park illegally in London an extra £30.

He was criticised for signing off a request from London’s council network to increase fines for the first time since 2011.

The top 10 councils for parking ticket income in 2023-2024 were all in London, raking in £262 million between them.

Lambeth council raised the most cash in the country through parking fines, bringing in £52.4 million in 12 months, followed by Westminster, Hammersmith and Fulham, and Ealing.

A TfL spokesman said: “This is nothing to do with the London Plan or its policy development, and the document is not being used by TfL to inform transport policy.

“It is simply a list of potential tools that boroughs may consider using in the future to further improve and support transport infrastructure and schemes, many of which are already in place across London.

“To assist with wider discussions in the boroughs, the list was created where a borough proposes to introduce measures, or they may be subject to engagement or public consultation.”