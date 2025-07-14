Starmer to meet Trump during Scotland trip ahead of state visit

Sir Keir Starmer will meet Donald Trump when the US president visits Scotland ahead of his second state visit to the UK.

Mr Trump is expected to travel to Scotland in July before the state visit in September.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The White House has confirmed that President Trump will be making a private visit to Scotland later this month.

“Given he is visiting a private capacity, there will not be a formal bilateral but the Prime Minister is pleased to take up the president’s invite to meet during his stay.”

Police Scotland have said they will seek Government help with the “considerable” costs of the Trump visit, after it emerged last week that the force was in the early stages of planning for a visit.

The US president’s state visit will follow from September 17 to 19, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

He will be hosted by the King and Queen at Windsor Castle and accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump.

There had been speculation about whether Mr Trump would be able to address Parliament, as French President Emmanuel Macron did during his state visit last week.

MPs will not be around during the confirmed dates, which fall just after they start a break for party conference season.

Nigel Farage told GB News Parliament should be recalled to allow the president to speak to MPs and peers.

The Liberal Democrats meanwhile did not urge for MPs to be called back, but said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney should be invited for a state visit and to address Parliament.

“The Prime Minister should invite Mark Carney for an official visit to the UK just ahead of Trump’s visit, including the opportunity to address Parliament.

“This would send an important signal that Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with Canada against Trump’s chaotic trade war,” Sir Ed Davey said.

Asked for Sir Keir’s view on the president addressing Parliament, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is focused on welcoming President Trump to the UK for an historic second state visit and building on the excellent relationship they’ve had that’s been delivering for working people.

“The dates of the visit are for President Trump and the Palace (…) details around the programme will be announced in due course.”